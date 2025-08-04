- Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) declares $0.12/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.83%
- Payable Aug. 26; for shareholders of record Aug. 12; ex-div Aug. 12.
- See RYAN Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Ryan Specialty Group
- Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ryan Specialty outlines 9%–11% organic revenue growth target for 2025 while expanding strategic alliances
- Ryan Specialty Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $855.2M beats by $25.02M
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Ryan Specialty Group