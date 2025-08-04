- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) declares $0.125/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.03%
- Payable Sept. 5; for shareholders of record Aug. 22; ex-div Aug. 22.
