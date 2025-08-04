Sixth Street Specialty Lending declares $0.46 dividend, supplemental dividend of $0.05

- Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) declares $0.46/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous, and a supplemental dividend of $0.05.
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 15.
- The supplemental dividend is Payable on September 19, to shareholders of
