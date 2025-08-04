- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) declares $0.25/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 10.86%
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 15.
- See HUN Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
