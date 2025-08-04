On the MoveVivid Seats announces 1-for-20 reverse stock splitAug. 04, 2025 6:48 AM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFAPlay(<1min) Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B common stock, effective August 5, 2025. This means every 20 shares of common stock will be combined into one share, and the stock will Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About SEAT StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgSEAT--Vivid Seats Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News