- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) declares $1.37/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 10.26%
- Payable Sept. 2; for shareholders of record Aug. 25; ex-div Aug. 25.
- See LYB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
