- XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declares $0.07/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 15.08%
- Payable Sept. 2; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
