BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.12, revenue of $163.4M beats by $13.58M

Aug. 04, 2025 7:02 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $163.4M (+50% Y/Y) beats by $13.58M.
  • The increase was primarily due to $156.8 million in ORLADEYO net revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $108.3 million

