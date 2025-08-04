- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $163.4M (+50% Y/Y) beats by $13.58M.
- The increase was primarily due to $156.8 million in ORLADEYO net revenue in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $108.3 million
