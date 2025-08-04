Lindblad Expeditions beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; updates FY25 outlook

Aug. 04, 2025 7:38 AM ETLindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lindblad Expeditions press release (NASDAQ:LIND): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $167.9M (+23.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.93M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 139% to $24.8 million.
  • Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 13% to $1,241.

