- Lindblad Expeditions press release (NASDAQ:LIND): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $167.9M (+23.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.93M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 139% to $24.8 million.
- Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 13% to $1,241.
Lindblad Expeditions beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; updates FY25 outlook
