Aeluma names Christopher Stewart as CFO

Aug. 04, 2025 7:49 AM ETAeluma, Inc. (ALMU) StockCFO, LDTCFBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Monday named Christopher Stewart as its new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Stewart will be responsible for leading the company's finance organization and driving operational excellence through the commercialization of Aeluma's robust technology portfolio.
  • Most recently, he served as CFO at LeddarTech Holdings (OTC:LDTCF).

