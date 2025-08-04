- Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Monday named Christopher Stewart as its new Chief Financial Officer.
- Stewart will be responsible for leading the company's finance organization and driving operational excellence through the commercialization of Aeluma's robust technology portfolio.
- Most recently, he served as CFO at LeddarTech Holdings (OTC:LDTCF).
