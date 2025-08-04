ON Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line, revenue of $1.47B beats by $20M

Aug. 04, 2025 8:03 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ON Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:ON): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line.
  • Revenue of $1.47B (-15.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Q3 Revenue consensus of $1.50B, Non-GAAP EPS consensus of $0.58

  • The following table outlines onsemi’s projected third quarter of 2025 GAAP

