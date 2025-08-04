- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) declares $0.50/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 22.27%
- Payable Sept. 24; for shareholders of record Aug. 18; ex-div Aug. 18.
