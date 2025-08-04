- Lead Real Estate (NASDAQ:LRE) announced on Monday that it had entered into trust beneficiary right purchase agreements through a fund established by Samurai Capital.
- According to the agreement, Lead Real Estate has sold the long-term stay hotels “Ent Terrace Akihabara” and “Ent Terrace Asakusa” and
Lead Real Estate sells two apartment hotels, signs sales contracts for two condominiums with Samurai Capital
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About LRE Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|LRE
|-
|-
|Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd