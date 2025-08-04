Taoping targets FY26 sales of about $27M from smart agriculture

Aug. 04, 2025 8:51 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) on Monday said it is targeting annual sales of about RMB 200 million (about $27 million) in 2026 from an expanded cooperation in smart agriculture between its subsidiary, Taoping Industrial (Yunnan) Co., and Mengla County Agricultural Reclamation Group and its subsidiary Mengla County Mengman Farm.
  • Under the expanded cooperation, Taoping Yunnan and Mengla plan to increase the total planting area to 500 acres from the current nearly 75 acres.
  • Source: Press Release

