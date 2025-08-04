- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) on Monday said it is targeting annual sales of about RMB 200 million (about $27 million) in 2026 from an expanded cooperation in smart agriculture between its subsidiary, Taoping Industrial (Yunnan) Co., and Mengla County Agricultural Reclamation Group and its subsidiary Mengla County Mengman Farm.
- Under the expanded cooperation, Taoping Yunnan and Mengla plan to increase the total planting area to 500 acres from the current nearly 75 acres.
- Source: Press Release
Taoping targets FY26 sales of about $27M from smart agriculture
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About TAOP Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|TAOP
|-
|-
|Taoping Inc.