Ingersoll Rand acquires Dave Barry Plastics

Aug. 04, 2025 8:53 AM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) on Monday said it has acquired Dave Barry Plastics, expanding the company’s life sciences portfolio.
  • Ireland-based Dave Barry Plastics designs and manufactures plastic product solutions for life science and healthcare technology industries.
  • IR +1.22% premarket to $75.9.
  • Source: Press Release

