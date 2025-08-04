- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) on Monday said it has acquired Dave Barry Plastics, expanding the company’s life sciences portfolio.
- Ireland-based Dave Barry Plastics designs and manufactures plastic product solutions for life science and healthcare technology industries.
- IR +1.22% premarket to $75.9.
- Source: Press Release
Ingersoll Rand acquires Dave Barry Plastics
