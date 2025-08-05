Here are the major earnings after the close Tuesday

Earnings NewsHere are the major earnings after the close TuesdayAug. 05, 2025 10:00 AM ETCRUS, AFL, RRX, AEIS, SITC, QGEN, SIGA, SKY, CERS, AIZ, AFG, SCOR, RIGL, ANET, APPS, ANGI, QLYS, ACHC, CHGG, RNG, RARE, ATEN, RYAM, CC, CPNG, RMR, ATOM, BL, SAFE, CGBD, REZI, RVLV, BCSF, BBIO, ADPT, RIVN, CLOV, QSI, AMWL, BODI, CURI, ALABBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News EditorPlay(<1min)Major earnings expected after the bell on Tuesday include: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 'Lucid Group (LCID) Amgen (AMGN) Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Snap (SNAP) Other earnings slated for release after Tuesday's close include: ACHC, ADPT, AEIS, Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Trending AnalysisTrending News