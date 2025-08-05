Here are the major earnings after the close Tuesday

Aug. 05, 2025 10:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Major earnings expected after the bell on Tuesday include:

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
  • 'Lucid Group (LCID)
  • Amgen (AMGN)
  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)
  • Snap (SNAP)

Other earnings slated for release after Tuesday's close include:

