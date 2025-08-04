- SiriusPoint Ltd. 8% RSTBLE PFD B (SPNT.PR.B) declares $0.50/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 7.87%
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 14; ex-div Aug. 14.
