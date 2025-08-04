- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) has signed a strategic platform license with Adicet Bio, the company said on Monday.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Adicet Bio will obtain non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.
- MXCT +2.45% premarket to $2.09.
Press Release
MaxCyte signs platform license agreement with Adicet Bio
