CME Group reports second-highest July ADV of 21.9 million contracts

Aug. 04, 2025 9:14 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Monday reported its second-highest July average daily volume of 21.9 million contracts.
  • The company set a July ADV record in 2024 with 24.8 million contracts. 
  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) also reported a record monthly ADV in cryptocurrency products.
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 23% to $358.7 billion/

