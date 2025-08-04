- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Monday reported its second-highest July average daily volume of 21.9 million contracts.
- The company set a July ADV record in 2024 with 24.8 million contracts.
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) also reported a record monthly ADV in cryptocurrency products.
- BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 23% to $358.7 billion/
More on CME
