Popular 6.375 PFD A shares declares $0.1328 dividend

Aug. 04, 2025 9:27 AM ETPopular, Inc. 6.375 PFD A 2003 (BPOPO) StockBPOPBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BPOPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BPOPO--
Popular, Inc. 6.375 PFD A 2003

Trending Analysis

Trending News