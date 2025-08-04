- Popular 6.375 PFD A shares (OTCPK:BPOPO) declares $0.1328/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.41%
- Payable Sept. 2; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
