Intensity Therapeutics raises $6.6M via at-the-market offering

Aug. 04, 2025 9:55 AM ETIntensity Therapeutics, Inc. (INTS) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) raised $6.6 million in gross proceeds last month through the sale of 19.86M shares via its at-the-market offering.
  • The shares were sold at an average price of $0.3323 per share. Following such sales, the company has 46,035,081 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025.
  • INTS +6.7% as of press time.

