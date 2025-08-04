- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) raised $6.6 million in gross proceeds last month through the sale of 19.86M shares via its at-the-market offering.
- The shares were sold at an average price of $0.3323 per share. Following such sales, the company has 46,035,081 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025.
- INTS +6.7% as of press time.
Intensity Therapeutics raises $6.6M via at-the-market offering
