FinancialsOn the MoveCryptocurrencyStrategy acquired $2.46B worth of bitcoins last weekAug. 04, 2025 9:52 AM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) StockBTC-USD, STRK, STRF, STRD, STRCBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor5 CommentsPlay(1min)peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty ImagesStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) said on Monday that it purchased 21,021 bitcoins during the period July 28 to August 3 for an aggregate purchase price of $2.46B. The average purchase price comes to $117,256. MSTR shares were +1.40% during morning trade to $371.78. Recommended For YouAbout MSTR StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgMSTR--MicroStrategy IncorporatedTrending AnalysisTrending News