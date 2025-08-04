Strategy acquired $2.46B worth of bitcoins last week

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) said on Monday that it purchased 21,021 bitcoins during the period July 28 to August 3 for an aggregate purchase price of $2.46B.

The average purchase price comes to $117,256.

MSTR shares were +1.40% during morning trade to $371.78.

