Carlyle Group amasses $9B fundraise for new U.S. real estate fund - report
Aug. 04, 2025 10:43 AM ET
Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has secured $9B in capital commitments for its tenth U.S. real estate fund, according to a media report dated Monday. The fundraise exceeds the $8B that Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) garnered for its predecessor fund four years ago, Reuters