Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has secured $9B in capital commitments for its tenth U.S. real estate fund, according to a media report dated Monday.

The fundraise exceeds the $8B that Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) garnered for its predecessor fund four years ago, Reuters

