Roche gets FDA clearance for respiratory test to detect viruses

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCPK:RHHVF) has received FDA clearance for the cobas respiratory 4-flex test, which detects viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, and RSV.
  • It works well with Roche's cobas 5800, 6800, and 8800 lab instruments, according to the company.
  • The stock has gained 12% YTD.

