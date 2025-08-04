Porch Group Q2 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2025 5:35 PM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.06M (-11.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PRCH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

