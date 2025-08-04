Earnings NewsHealthcareOn the MoveTG Therapeutics falls after Q2 miss despite guidance raiseAug. 04, 2025 11:13 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) StockBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News EditorPlay(2min)mohd izzuanTG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares lost ~18% on Monday after the Morrisville, North Carolina-based biotech fell short of expectations with its Q2 2025 financials but raised its full-year sales outlook to a level below consensus. TG (NASDAQ:TGTX) reported $141.2M in netRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About TGTX StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgTGTX--TG Therapeutics, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News