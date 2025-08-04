TG Therapeutics falls after Q2 miss despite guidance raise

Aug. 04, 2025 11:13 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) StockBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
Close up image of wooden cubes with alphabet Q2 on office desk.

mohd izzuan

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares lost ~18% on Monday after the Morrisville, North Carolina-based biotech fell short of expectations with its Q2 2025 financials but raised its full-year sales outlook to a level below consensus.

TG (NASDAQ:TGTX) reported $141.2M in net

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About TGTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGTX--
TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News