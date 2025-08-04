- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.51 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Curis Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
