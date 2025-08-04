Personalis Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2025 5:35 PM ETPersonalis, Inc. (PSNL) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.11M (-10.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.

