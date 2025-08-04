SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0983

Aug. 04, 2025 12:03 PM ETSPDR® Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

