- SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.1036.
- 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.45% as of July 31.
- Payable Aug 06; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.
More on SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
- Municipal bonds offer a “triple threat” of benefits as tax exemption risks fade – Wells Fargo
- Muni bonds have a buying opportunity amid tax exemption concerns – Wells Fargo
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
- Dividend scorecard for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF