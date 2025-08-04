SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.1036

Aug. 04, 2025 12:16 PM ETSPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.1036.
  • 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.45% as of July 31.
  • Payable Aug 06; for shareholders of record Aug 01; ex-div Aug 01.

