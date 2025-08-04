Texas approves $216M loan for NRG Energy Houston gas-fired power plant

Aug. 04, 2025 12:57 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
nrg sign is seen at its headquarters in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +3.1% in Monday's trading after saying it received a $216M low-interest loan from the Texas Energy Fund to build two new natural gas-fired units at the company's existing TH Wharton power plant in the Houston area.

The

Recommended For You

About NRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NRG--
NRG Energy, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News