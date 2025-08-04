SLR Investment Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2025 5:35 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.23M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

