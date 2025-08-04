Firefly Aerospace increases price range for proposed IPO

TechIPO NewsConsumerFirefly Aerospace increases price range for proposed IPOAug. 04, 2025 1:07 PM ETFirefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) StockNOC, SPACE, RKLBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News EditorPlay(1min)Sumala Chidchoi/iStock via Getty ImagesSpace startup Firefly Aerospace (FLY) increased the proposed range for its initial public offering. Firefly (FLY) plans to offer shares at $41 to $43, up from an earlier range of $35 to $39, according to an S-1A filing.Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Trending AnalysisTrending News