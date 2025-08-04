Snap Q2 2025 earnings preview - Revenue expected to rise ~9% Y/Y

Aug. 04, 2025 2:09 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
Snapchat"s Snap Inc. makes IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors flocked to initial public offering, pushing valuation of nearly $24 billion.

NYCstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.35B (+8.9% Y/Y).

