- CF Bankshares press release (NASDAQ:CFBK): Q2 EPS of $0.77.
- Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (PPNR) for Q2 2025 was $7.8 million.
- Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 11.47% for Q2 2025, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0.97%.
- Book value per share increased to $26.63 as of June 30, 2025.
- Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased 19bps when compared to the prior quarter and increased 44bps when compared to the Q2 2024.
CF Bankshares reports Q2 results
