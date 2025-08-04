CF Bankshares reports Q2 results

Aug. 04, 2025 1:51 PM ETCF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • CF Bankshares  press release (NASDAQ:CFBK): Q2 EPS of $0.77.
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (PPNR) for Q2 2025 was $7.8 million.
  • Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 11.47% for Q2 2025, while Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0.97%.
  • Book value per share increased to $26.63 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased 19bps when compared to the prior quarter and increased 44bps when compared to the Q2 2024.

