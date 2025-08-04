Atkore Q3 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2025 3:32 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-58.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $736.95M (-10.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ATKR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ATKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATKR--
Atkore Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News