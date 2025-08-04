- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-58.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $736.95M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATKR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
Atkore Q3 2025 Earnings Preview
