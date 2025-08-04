Embraer Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2025 3:34 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ERJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ERJ--
Embraer S.A.

Trending Analysis

Trending News