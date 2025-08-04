- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Embraer Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About ERJ Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|ERJ
|-
|-
|Embraer S.A.