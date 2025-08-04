Axon Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.66, revenue of $668.54M beats by $27.57M

Aug. 04, 2025 4:05 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Axon Enterprise press release (NASDAQ:AXON): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.66.
  • Revenue of $668.54M (+32.6% Y/Y) beats by $27.57M.
  • The company raised full year revenue outlook to a range of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion, versus consensus of 2.66B.
  • Shares +0.96% AH.

Recommended For You

About AXON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXON--
Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News