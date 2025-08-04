Axon Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.66, revenue of $668.54M beats by $27.57M

- Axon Enterprise press release (NASDAQ:AXON): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.66.
- Revenue of $668.54M (+32.6% Y/Y) beats by $27.57M.
- The company raised full year revenue outlook to a range of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion, versus consensus of 2.66B.
- Shares +0.96% AH.
