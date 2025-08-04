Oddity Q2 results top expectations, raises FY25 guidance

Aug. 04, 2025 4:48 PM ETOddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) StockBy: Amy Thielen, SA News Editor
Shanina Shaik & Dj Ruckus Host IL MAKIAGE Launch Week Party

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) shares are on the defensive despite a beat on both the top- and bottom-line in the second quarter and raised full-year guidance, as the company’s solid results failed to impress Wall Street.

“We are pleased with our

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ODD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODD--
Oddity Tech Ltd.

Trending Analysis

Trending News