Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) shares are on the defensive despite a beat on both the top- and bottom-line in the second quarter and raised full-year guidance, as the company’s solid results failed to impress Wall Street.
“We are pleased with our
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) shares are on the defensive despite a beat on both the top- and bottom-line in the second quarter and raised full-year guidance, as the company’s solid results failed to impress Wall Street.
“We are pleased with our
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|ODD
|-
|-
|Oddity Tech Ltd.