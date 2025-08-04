- Dorman Products press release (NASDAQ:DORM): Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $540.96M (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $23.83M.
The Company provides the following updated guidance ranges related to its full year 2025 outlook:
Year Ending 12/31/2025 (unaudited) Low End* High End* Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 8.05 $ 8.35 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization 0.69 0.69 Pretax acquisition transaction and other costs 0.03 0.03 Tax adjustment (related to above items) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 8.60 $ 8.90 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,800 30,800
Dorman Products GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.25, revenue of $540.96M beats by $23.83M
|Dorman Products, Inc.