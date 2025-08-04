Dorman Products GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.25, revenue of $540.96M beats by $23.83M

Aug. 04, 2025 4:18 PM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • Dorman Products press release (NASDAQ:DORM): Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $540.96M (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $23.83M.

  • The Company provides the following updated guidance ranges related to its full year 2025 outlook:

      Year Ending 12/31/2025
    (unaudited) Low End*   High End*
    Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 8.05     $ 8.35  
    Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization   0.69       0.69  
    Pretax acquisition transaction and other costs   0.03       0.03  
    Tax adjustment (related to above items)   (0.17 )     (0.17 )
    Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 8.60     $ 8.90  
           
    Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   30,800       30,800  

