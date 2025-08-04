Cellectis GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.03, revenue of $16M beats by $4.36M

Aug. 04, 2025 4:50 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • Cellectis press release (NASDAQ:CLLS): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $16M (+68.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.36M.
  • As of June 30, 2025, Cellectis had $230 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and fixed-term deposits classified as current and non-current financial

