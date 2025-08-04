- Denny's press release (NASDAQ:DENN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $117.7M (+1.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.39M.
- Shares +0.27%.
-
Business Outlook
The following full year 2025 (53 operating weeks) expectations reflect management's expectation that recent shifts in consumer sentiment
Denny's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.02, revenue of $117.7M misses by $0.39M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About DENN Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|DENN
|-
|-
|Denny's Corporation