Lennar COO to retire; no successor planned

Aug. 04, 2025 4:51 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) chief operating officer Fred Rothman will retire effective September 2, 2025.

  • Rothman will continue working with the company as a consultant post-retirement.

  • Lennar does not intend to appoint a new COO.

  • Source: Press release

