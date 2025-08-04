Lennar (NYSE:LEN) chief operating officer Fred Rothman will retire effective September 2, 2025.
Rothman will continue working with the company as a consultant post-retirement.
Lennar does not intend to appoint a new COO.
Source: Press release
