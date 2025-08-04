- ZoomInfo press release (NASDAQ:GTM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $306.7M (+5.2% Y/Y) beats by $10.32M.
-
Business Outlook:
Based on information available as of August 4, 2025, ZoomInfo is providing guidance for the third quarter and full year
ZoomInfo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.02, revenue of $306.7M beats by $10.32M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About GTM Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|GTM
|-
|-
|ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.