CVG GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05, revenue of $172M beats by $10.37M

Aug. 04, 2025 5:03 PM ETCommercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • CVG press release (NASDAQ:CVGI): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $172M (-11.2% Y/Y) beats by $10.37M.
  • Second quarter 2025 revenues were $172.0 million, compared to $193.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 11.2%. The overall decrease in revenues

