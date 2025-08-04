- PennantPark (NYSE:PFLT) declares $0.1025/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 11.79%
- Payable Sept. 2; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
- See PFLT Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on PennantPark
- PFLT: High Yield Under Pressure, But Valuation Looks Better
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Avoiding This Dividend Powerhouse Amid Declining NAV Concerns
- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Weak Q2 Earnings Warrants Caution (Rating Downgrade)
- SA analyst downgrades: UNH, UAA, HWM, WPC, MDB
- PFLT signals robust $850M deployment capacity with focus on core middle market resilience