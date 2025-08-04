- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) declares $0.07/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.02%
- Payable Sept. 26; for shareholders of record Aug. 29; ex-div Aug. 29.
- See RGP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
