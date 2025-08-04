Resources Connection declares $0.07 dividend

Aug. 04, 2025 5:05 PM ETResources Connection, Inc. (RGP) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About RGP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGP--
Resources Connection, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News