- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) declares $0.01/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.31%
- Payable Aug. 25; for shareholders of record Aug. 18; ex-div Aug. 18.
- See WTI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on W&T Offshore
- W&T Offshore: It's Underpriced With Some Bullish Signals
- W&T Offshore: Regulatory Support, Improved Financials And Growth Outlook Make It A Buy
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- W&T Offshore Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
- W&T Offshore projects 13% production growth for Q2 2025 with ramp-up of new fields