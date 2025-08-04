Postal Realty Trust FFO of $0.35 beats by $0.07, revenue of $23.35M beats by $2.25M

Aug. 04, 2025 5:24 PM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Postal Realty Trust press release (NYSE:PSTL): Q2 FFO of $0.35 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $23.35M (+29.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.25M.
  • Shares -1.93% AH.
  • - Increased 2025 AFFO Guidance $0.04 to $1.24 - $1.26 per diluted share -- Acquired 68 USPS Properties for $35.9 million at a Weighted

