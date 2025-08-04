- Postal Realty Trust press release (NYSE:PSTL): Q2 FFO of $0.35 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $23.35M (+29.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.25M.
- Shares -1.93% AH.
- - Increased 2025 AFFO Guidance $0.04 to $1.24 - $1.26 per diluted share -- Acquired 68 USPS Properties for $35.9 million at a Weighted
