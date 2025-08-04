Douglas Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.26, revenue of $194.3M beats by $11.53M

Aug. 04, 2025 6:08 PM ETDouglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Douglas Dynamics press release (NYSE:PLOW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $194.3M (-2.8% Y/Y) beats by $11.53M.

  • 2025 Outlook

    “Following another record quarter for Solutions, and pre-season orders at Attachments being in line with our expectations, we are

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About PLOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLOW--
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News